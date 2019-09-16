Putin arrives in Turkey

The summit in Ankara, bringing together Iran, Turkey and Russia, will focus on the Idlib region, the last remaining territory held by rebels seeking to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met and held talks in Ankara on Monday ahead of the Iran-Russia-Turkey trilateral summit on Syria. Erdoğan greeted Rouhani at the Beştepe Presidential Palace Complex in Ankara and the two leaders proceeded to a closed-door meeting, in which bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments, are expected to be discussed, the Daily Sabah reported.

Stressing the need to continue the fight against terrorists in Syria's Idlib region, Rouhani added that Syria's constitution and the return of the refugees to their homes as two important issues going to be discussed in the trilateral meeting with President Erdogan and President Putin within the Astana format.

Rouhani stressed that the future of Syria belongs to the Syrian people and they must decide on their country's future, adding that other countries must help the legitimate government of Damascus.

