US withdrawal necessary for establishment of peace in Syria

The Iranian president made the remarks during the Fifth Round of Tripartite Summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey in Ankara minutes ago along with his Russian and Turkish counterparts.

At the start of his speech, president Rouhani said that ground must be paved for return of Syrian refugees, adding the refugees' return to their sovereign homeland should be facilitated.

Rouhani added that Iran has always stressed inefficiency of military approach to Syrian conflict, calling for forming the Syria's constitutional committee. He noted that creating a new constitution can be a major step for establishing security in Syria.

He went on to underline that the conflict in Syria must be resolved through dialogue.

Elsewhere, the Iranian president stressed that terrorists must not be allowed to use civilians as human shields in Syria, adding that fighting terrorists until their annihilation is necessary.

He also highlighted that Iran supports Astana process and Sochi agreement for peace in Syria.

Furthermore, Rouhani underscored that no foreign country must be allowed to interfere in Syria’s internal affairs, saying that illegitimate presence of US forces in Syria threatens Syrian sovereignty. He also refuted the US president's claim last year on Syria pullout as a lie like many other of his lies.

The president also noted that the US withdrawal is necessary for establishment of peace in Syria.

Rouhani slammed the increase in provocative Israeli actions in Syria and Lebanon in his address to the tripartite meeting.

In the same meeting, Russian President Putin said that Russia will continue to fight against terrorism in Syria.

