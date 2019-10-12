Modifying gas turbines to save €480mn for Iran

Accordingly, 2,000-MW electricity will be added to the current generation capacity of the country with increasing efficiency and output of gas-operated turbines, he said, adding, “€480 million worth of foreign currency will be saved.”

He made the remarks in a press briefing on Sat. and said, “two projects would be inaugurated in the presence of Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian on Sunday, one of which is related to the modifying blades of compressor of gas-operated turbines in order to increase operation of this equipment in compatible with the climatic condition of the country.”

About 80 percent of the electricity of the country is produced by thermal power plants, he said, adding, “to modify and increase the efficiency of gas-operated turbines used in thermal power plants, an action plan was implemented which led to the reduced 5 to 7 percent of production drop in these turbines.”

He pointed to a new project which will be put into operation for the first time in the country and said. “this project will be launched with the aim of online monitoring of electricity generation, repair and maintenance of power equipment in nationwide power stations. This giant project will be implemented, costing €2 to €3 million at large.”

He added, “it is predicted that all thermal power plants of the country will be connected to CM (Capacity Market) system within the next two and three years.”

