Iran, Russia, Turkey have united stance on preserving Syria's territorial integrity

At a joint press conference alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey and Russian President Veladimir Putin on Monday evening in Ankara, which was held after their Fifth Round of Tripartite Summit to discuss a political solution to Syrian conflict within the Astana Format, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said "it was a very constructive summit and all the three countries have a united stance to preserve Syria's integrity."

Rouhani said that all the three presidents agree on Syria's territorial integrity and "we oppose foreign interference."

The Iranian president condemned the illegal US presence in northern Syria, warning that "the US pursues dangerous objective of disintegrating Syria."

He also slammed the US illegal recognition of Syria' Gloan Heights as part of the occupying regime of Israel.

Rouhani added that the three countries agree on continuing fighting terrorists in Syria's Idlib province, saying that Syria is suffering from presence of terrorists in country for too long.

"We must help restore security in Syria," the Iranian president further noted.

