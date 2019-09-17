No restrictions for Iran on expansion of ties with Turkey: Vaezi

Referring to the held trilateral meeting among the Presidents of Iran, Turkey and Russia on Monday in the Turkish capital, Vaezi said “the held negotiations were a golden chance to expand relations and remove the existing barriers.”

Vaezi, who is the Iranian head of the 27th meeting of Iran-Turkey joint economic commission which is to be held in Ankara on Wednesday and Thursday, noted that “despite the US sanctions, ties are under development between Iranian and Turkish private sectors and there are no restrictions for Iran to economic reinforce ties with Turkey.”

The Turkish minister, for his part, vowed that the Turkish government will do its best to preserve and improve its Iranian economic ties based on the previously made agreements an in future.

He reiterated that Turkey pays no attention to the US-led sanctions imposed on Iran.

Hamid Zadboom, Caretaker head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) announced on Tuesday that the 27th meeting of Iran-Turkey joint economic commission is to be held on September 18-19 in Ankara.

The commission will be led by Vaezi and Dönmez, he said.

On the sidelines of the commission, some meetings will be held between Iranian ministers of trade, energy, and road with some Turkish officials, he added.

The MOU of the commission will be signed on Wednesday, as Zadboom said.

A high-ranking delegation of Iranian ministers and officials are in Turkey accompanying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in his visit to the country.

Rouhani arrived in Turkey on Sunday night to take part in a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Turkish counterparts in order to discuss a political resolution to the crisis in Syria.

A joint meeting between high-ranking Iranian and Turkish delegations was held in the presence of President Rouhani and President Erdogan in Ankara on Monday.

HJ/ 4721211