Goods export from Chabahar port up by 100% in H1

He made the remarks in a press briefing on Sunday and added, “export of products has increased significantly since the beginning of the current year (started March 21) in a way that export of goods from Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar hit 100% growth.”

In addition, export of Afghan goods and products via Chabahar Port has doubled, he added.

In response to a question on the transport and shipping situation in this port after the US reimposition of sanctions against Iran, he added, “US has exempted Chabahar Port from sanctions. US sanctions waiver in this port has decreased insurance cost of vessels to a great extent in a way that most shipping lines are interested in shipping their goods via this port.”

Cement, minerals and construction stones are main export products in this southern province which are exported to various countries through this port, he added.

MA/FNA13980707000200