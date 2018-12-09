Shahid Rajaei Port throughput reaches 50m tons in 8 months

Allahmorad Afifipour added that of total 49.5 million tons, close to 32.75 million tons were non-oil commodities and over 16.5 million tons were oil products.

The official added that 22.68 million tons of non-oil commodities were exported via the strategic port during the eight-month period, while the imports of non-oil goods stood at 4.174 million tons.

During the past fiscal year that ended in March, over 87.03 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded in Shahid Rajaei Port, registering an 8% increase compared with the year before.

Located along the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormoz, Shahid Rajaee Port is Iran’s biggest container hub.

The strategic port can accommodate Panamax cargo ships with a capacity of more than 12,000 TEU. The port’s capacity is envisaged to increase to 8 million TEU when the construction operations are complete.

