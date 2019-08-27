Iran-Japan's special financial mechanism to be defined: Iranian amb.

Noting that Iran-Japan economic ties are affected by the US unilateral sanctions against Iran, he said “we expect Japan to take serious measures for reinforcing ties with Iran.”

He referred to the Iranian FM visit’s to Japan and called it a “beginning for a constructive cooperation on expansion of mutual, regional and international ties between Iran and Japan.”

He, elsewhere, said that considering the signed MoU between Tehran and Tokyo on supporting mutual investments, after endorsement of JCPOA, Japanese officials are expected to ease presence of their firms in Iran.

Chabahar port, in south Iran, is a good opportunity for Japanese firms to invest in, he suggested.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who landed in Beijing late Sunday at the first leg of his three-nation Asian tour and met with his Chinese counterpart on Monday, left the Chinese capital for his next visit to Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

Referring to his visit to Tokyo, Zarif said, “This is my second visit to Tokyo and we will continue the bilateral talks between the two countries there."

Zarif is scheduled to visit Malaysia next to hold high-level talks with the senior officials of the East Asian countries.

