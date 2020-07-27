Expanding transit infrastructure to increase deterrence power

Making the remarks in a meeting to investigate the strategic necessity of developing rail connections and roads of Iran with neighboring countries, he noted that the administration will not let the enemies to weaken Iran's strategic location and remove the country from the axis of international transit corridors.

The VP called for the foreign ministry to have the development of the transit position of the country via active diplomacy policy as its top agenda.

Considering its geographical location, Iran can play a significant role in the transit of goods in the region and benefit a lot from its status in this due.

To benefit from its location for transit, the country has many plans underway and on the agenda to boost its transit capacity.

Some of these plans include developing Iran’s largest container port, Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern province of Hormozgan, and also Chabahar Port in the southeast of the country, connecting the ports to the railway network, development of transit via railway, and also some customs measures such as improving transit procedures in the customs offices.

On July 26, Iran sent two cargoes from Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas to Kyrgyzstan through Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran (KTAI) corridor.

On July 4, for the first time, a transit-only consignment was forwarded to India via Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar in line with a tripartite agreement inked between Iran, Afghanistan, and India.

The country expects more developments in the future.

