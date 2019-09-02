Markazi province exports top $400mn in five months

Esmaeil Hosseini, the head of Markazi Customs Administration, said the figures on the province’s exports show a 14% growth in terms of tonnage and a 7% decline in terms of value compared with the similar period of last year.

According to the official, Markazi province currently offers its products in 68 international markets. Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan and Turkmenistan were the province’s top destinations in descending order.

Exports mainly included iron rebars, slabs, hydrocarbons, linear low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, fruit juice, glass, crystalware and potato chips.

The province’s imports during the five-month period amounted to 77,000 tons worth $197 million, indicating a year-on-year increase of 23% and 35% in terms of volume and value, respectively.

The imports mainly included machinery, fruit juice package, concentrate, puree, aluminum can and coil from 50 countries from across the world.

Markazi province, consisting of 12 counties and home to 1.41 million people, is one of Iran’s major industrial and agricultural hubs.

