Iran’s largest container port registers 3.7% growth in exports

According to the manager of Shahid Rajaei special economic zone, Allahmorad Afifipour, during an eleven-month period since March 2019, more than 70,961,000 tons of oil-based and non-oil products were transferred via the port, showing a 3.7% growth compared to the previous year.

He put the volume of non-oil trade cargo at 46,793,383 tons, and the volume of petroleum products at 24,167,808 tons, showing a 5.5% increase.

The volume of non-oil exports from Shahid Rajaei Port hit 31,184,262 tons during this period, he added.

He also put the volume of non-oil transshipment from Rajaee Port to other ports in the region at 3,354,607, registering a 21% increase.

He added that the exports of oil-based products have registered a 26% increase.

