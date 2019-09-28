Japanese delegation visits fishery capacities in Chabahar port

Acting Head of Sistan and Baluchestan province Fisheries Department General for Fishing Affairs Mohammadreza Daemi made the announcement on Saturday and added, “the Japanese delegation visited and inspected Chabahar port in a bid to promote fisheries industry in the port with a special emphasis placed on training long-line fishing and method of processing operations.”

The Japanese delegation also visited Konarak Fishing Pier with the aim of studying the possibility of commissioning -60 ℃ cooling storage in the port, he noted.

Organizing training workshops on rapid methods for qualitative fishery evaluations, practical training of long-line fishing, processing methods, cooling and preserving tuna fish, visiting fish processing units in Chabahar and Konarak are among the programs of the delegation, Daemi stated.

He put the number of fishery production units in Sistan and Baluchestan province at over 100.

