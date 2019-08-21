Economic pressures defeatable, says Larijani

“Economic pressures should be turned into opportunities and we should put an end to our dependencies,” Larijani said on Wednesday in Qom while paying a visit to some industrial units of the province.

Cutting economic dependencies on other countries is among major goals of the Islamic Revolution, he said, adding, “the reason why our economy has faced a shock and we are encountering problems and sanctions is these very dependencies. And the enemy has abused this issue, waging an economic war against our country.”

He urged responsible bodies to support investors and facilitate production, saying, “we all should move towards the boost in production.” This year has been named as ‘The Year of Boosting Production’ by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Larijani went on to say that current economic pressures on Iranian people are the result of US cruel sanctions, noting, “one can defeat economic problems with supporting production and exploiting different potentials of the country. There is no reason to be disappointed.”

After withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCOPA) in May 2018, the United States imposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran has termed sanctions as 'economic terrorism', noting that it will resist in face of all these unjust pressures.

