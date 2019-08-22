Economy, main field of battle against enemy: IRGC cmdr.

“Economic war is an inseparable part of our enemies’ policies. They want to ruin the economic conditions of the country and are dreaming of crippling Iran’s economy. We should arrange our economy and businesses based on this scenario and we see this the main field of battle,” he said Thursday in Mashhad while inaugurating some civil projects.

The enemy has plotted many scenarios which are way more extensive than military intimidation, he said, adding that proxy wars, psychological operations and war between intelligence forces are among fronts that Iran and its enemies are now involved in.

“In current circumstances, war and peace are tangled but we understand delicacies of this war,” he added.

After withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCOPA) in May 2018, the United States imposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran has termed sanctions as 'economic terrorism', noting that it will resist in face of all these unjust pressures.

