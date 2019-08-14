Iran’s knowledge based firms to manufacture 14 meteorological equipment

Referring to the requirements of Iran Meteorological Organization, Ghaderifar said: “we are planning to design and manufacture these equipment by Iranian researchers”.

Iranian knowledge based companies are going to manufacture 14 meteorological equipment within a year, he added.

Iran Meteorological Organization needs some equipment such as a variety of meteorological radars, synoptic station equipment, storage equipment and meteorological data analysis, Ghaderifar noted.

He mentioned that this equipment will be manufactured, tested and installed within 18 months, adding that these 14 items including data and server analysis, systems design and production, graphical forecasting products, design and construction of meteorological sensors, all kinds of radar and automated meteorological stations, particle and gas measurement stations, global and regional atmosphere modeling.

