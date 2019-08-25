Trump to earn nothing from sanctions on Iran: Alavi

“Trump will not earn anything from sanctions and he will be forced to give in to the Iranian nation and return to the JCPOA; because Iranians will not negotiate and succumb to America under duress,” he said on Saturday in a televised interview with IRIB.

He went on to say that these sanctions could cripple any country but Iran has successfully passed over the climax of sanctions with the guidance of Islamic Revolution Leader and management of the administration. “Both nation and administration have adapted themselves to sanctions.”

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Iran nuclear deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, adopting what it has called ‘maximum pressure policy’ on Iran. Washington has imposed different sanctions on Tehran, targeting the country’s revenues and banking ties at the core.

Iran has called sanctions as a form of ‘economic terrorism’ as it is harming the ordinary Iranians as well. Tehran says it will resist in face of all these ‘bullying behaviors’ of the Trump administration, also warning the international community that US measures are undermining the power of multilateralism.

