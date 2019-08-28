Iran prioritizes close ties with neighbors: parl. speaker

“Creating friendship and good communication with neighbors is one of the priorities of the ruling establishment,” Larijani addressed a conference on the "Organization of foreign Intelligence in Islamic Revolution's Second Step" on Tuesday.

The senior parliamentarian hailed the Intelligence Ministry's efforts for dealing with the country’s different issues with sensitivity and prudence.

Larijani said the Intelligence Ministry has experienced many ups and downs, as today it is well-experienced in doing jobs and this is an achievement.

Stressing the need for neutralizing plots and promoting the exchange of intelligence and cooperation with neighboring states, the Parliament speaker called for employing pious and revolutionary forces for countering corruption.

