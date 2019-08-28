  1. Politics
Iran prioritizes close ties with neighbors: parl. speaker

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said Tue. that the Islamic Republic has always attached great importance to establishing close ties with other countries, especially with its neighboring states.

“Creating friendship and good communication with neighbors is one of the priorities of the ruling establishment,” Larijani addressed a conference on the "Organization of foreign Intelligence in Islamic Revolution's Second Step" on Tuesday.

The senior parliamentarian hailed the Intelligence Ministry's efforts for dealing with the country’s different issues with sensitivity and prudence.

Larijani said the Intelligence Ministry has experienced many ups and downs, as today it is well-experienced in doing jobs and this is an achievement.

Stressing the need for neutralizing plots and promoting the exchange of intelligence and cooperation with neighboring states, the Parliament speaker called for employing pious and revolutionary forces for countering corruption.

