Iranian company produces nanogel to cure herpes, warts

The new product is nano-silver based and is able to heal wounds caused by herpes, warts and pemphigus vulgaris- an autoimmune disorder that involves blistering and erosion of the skin and mucous membranes.

The product can be used as a home remedy.

It is not toxic and includes no allergens, alcohol or corticosteroids.

On August 10, Head of Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC) announced plans to increase the number of Iranian nanotechnology-enhanced products to 1,400 in two years.

Speaking to Mehr correspondent, Saeid Sarkar said as many as 250 nanotechnology-enhanced products will hit the market this year, adding “in nanotechnology, we will definitely reach the point where both our production and our exports will see a remarkable increase.”

“At the moment, there are nearly 600 nanotechnology-enhanced products in the Iranian market, and 250 more will be added this year,” he added.

“We have plans to bring the number of Iranian nano products to 1400 in the Iranian calendar year 1400, which is in two years,” he said.

The INIC head then noted the good progress in the nanotechnology sector, saying “we targeted good opportunities that both contributed to the growth of our nano-based economy and increased the reach of our nano exports.”

