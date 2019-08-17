Iran on verge of producing plane, helicopter engines: Maj. Gen. Bagheri

“This honorable path started with producing some simple parts and today, it is entering the production of modern airplane and helicopter engines. And with God’s grace, we are on the verge of achieving self-sufficiency in producing these valuable systems,” he said on Saturday while addressing managers of Iran Aviation Industries Organization in Tehran.

He said that Iran has made considerable progress in aerospace fields, including in the production of aircraft, missiles, drones, and engines.

Bagheri said that before the Islamic Revolution, Iran was importing almost all its required equipment in military and non-military fields, however, sanctions closed doors of such imports. Iran understood that it cannot keep pace with different threats unless it attains the required technologies and industries, he added.

“Today, defensive industries are driving other industrial sectors of the country forward,” he highlighted, providing an example that recent production of some key auto parts by Defense Ministry solved problems of domestic automakers.

This valuable progress demonstrated that sanctions, as an assumed means for putting pressure on Iranian people and Armed Forces, can be seen as an opportunity for development, said the commander.

