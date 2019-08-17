Iran, Iraq agree to reopen Khosravi border crossing

The Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli held a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Yassin Al Yasiri in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

In a joint press conference after the meeting, Rahmani Fazli said that cooperation between Iran and Iraq has been increasing since the visit of President Rouhani to Iraq during which the two sides agreed to step up cooperation on various fields including border issues, security, and bilateral trade as well as the issue of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The Iranian minister added that in cooperation with the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, the Iranian Interior Ministry will reopen the Khosravi border and cancel visas for citizens of both sides during Arbaeen later this Summer.

He added that the level of facilities and services provided to the pilgrims will increase as well.

He went on to add that during today's meeting, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase border cooperation including cooperation between the police forces of the two countries during Arbaeen.

Rahmani Fazli further expressed hope that "the MoU will be a great step towards enhancing cooperation, strengthening relations and improving the situation inside both Iran and Iraq and good cooperation between the two countries' border provinces."

KI/4694943