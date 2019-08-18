Strengthening Iraq's defense one of Iran’s major strategies

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Yassin Al Yasiri, the Iraqi minister of interior in Tehran on Sunday.

In the meeting, Hatami stressed the need for regular consultations between Iran and Iraq on security issues with the Iraqi Interior Ministry as the Iraqi ministry is law enforcement and security institution that has a significant role in ensuring the stability and security of Iraq and the region.

The Iranian defense minister expressed his appreciation to the Iraqi interior minister’s efforts and actions during the ceremony of Arbaeen pilgrimage.

He went on to add that the leaders of both neighboring countries are determined to develop strategic relations, underlining "the relations between the two countries have never been as friendly and brotherly as they are today throughout history.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hatami stressed the importance of upgrading the capabilities of the Iraqi military and police forces to confront threats, saying that strengthening Iraq's defensive power is one of Iran’s main strategies.

He went to say that Iran attaches great importance to the security in Iraq, stressing that Iraq’s security is Iran’s security.

The Iraqi interior minister, in turn, extended his gratitude to Iran for the support during the fight against terrorist groups, saying “military and security cooperation between the two countries is one of the top priorities for the Iraqi government.”

Yassin Al Yasiri added that the Iraqi military and political authorities have understood that they can rely on Iran at the time of crisis.

Saying that the will of Iraqi officials in the Ministry of Interior is to ensure the security of the pilgrims visiting Iraqi holy cities, he further noted that “shared interests require the two countries to develop relations at various levels and in different fields.”

KI/4695865