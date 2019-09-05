  1. Politics
Khosravi border gate to resume activity tomorrow, interior min. says

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – The Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said the Khosravi border crossing in Kermanshah province on the shared border with Iraq will reopen tomorrow to facilitate travel across the border for Arbaeen pilgrims.

Speaking to reporters in northern city of Qazvin on Thursday, the Iranian interior minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said that in coordination with Iraqi authorities, the Khosravi border crossing on the western shared borders with Iraq will be reopened tomorrow to facilitate crossing for Arbaeen pilgrims during Arbaeen precessions.

Iran and Iraq had agreed previously to reopen the border crossing during this year’s Arbaeen.

During a visit of an Iraqi delegation to Iran, the interior ministers of Iran and Iraq signed a MoU in the middle of the last month to reopen Khosravi .

Kamal Iranidoost

