Iraqi economic delegation to pay 3-day visit to Kermanshah

According to the secretary of Kermanshah chamber of commerce Daryoush Panahi, the delegation is to pay several visits to the province’s industrial units active in foodstuff production, agriculture, petrochemicals and etc.

They will also hold B2B meetings with Iranian businessmen and officials.

The visit is paid to increase mutual economic cooperation between the two provinces, he added.

Babil Governorate or Babylon Province is a governorate in central Iraq. It has an area of 5,119 square kilometers, with an estimated population of 1,651,565 people in 2002. The provincial capital is the city of Hillah, which lies opposite the ancient city of Babylon, on the Euphrates river.

Over 783,000 tons of non-oil commodities worth $345 million were exported from the major border crossings of the western Iranian province of Kermanshah during the first three months of the current fiscal (started on March 21), showing steady growth in the province’s exports, a senior official said.

Director General of Kermanshah Customs Administration Khalil Heidari said some 783,000 tons of goods worth $345 million were exported from Kermanshah, Parvizkhan, Paveh and Khosravi border crossings, indicating an 8% and 15% growth in terms of tonnage and value, respectively, compared with the similar period of last year.

Kermanshah’s producers offer their products in 36 foreign markets, with Iraq on top of the list.

Parvizkhan was the province’s main transit gate through which some 337,000 tons of goods worth $183 million were exported, which indicates a 99% jump in terms of value and 28% growth in terms of volume year on year.

Detergents, evaporative products, home appliances, tomato, tile, plastic bags, coolers and potato are among the main goods exported via the province’s borders.

The province’s total exports during last Iranian year stood at 5.896 million tons with a value of over $2.907 billion, jumping 44% and 33% growth in terms of value and tonnage, respectively, compared to its previous year.

