Iranian province, Iraq to cooperate on providing services to Iraqi pilgrims

“Providing quality services to Iraqi pilgrims is on the agenda of Iranian officials,” Samast said.

Improving cooperation between the two countries’ officials can play an effective role in providing services to both countries’ pilgrims, in particular during especial occasions such as the ceremony of Arbaeen [which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS)], he underlined.

Al-Yaseri, who landed in Iran atop a delegation on Saturday, met Iran's Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari on Sunday where they conferred on a host of issues, including the pilgrims’ security and the facilitation of their commutes during Arbaeen mourning ceremony.

Each year, millions of Shias visit Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

This year, Arbaeen falls on October 19.

HJ/IRN 83443666