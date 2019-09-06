Iranian, Iraqi ministers reopen shared border gate to facilitate Arbaeen pilgrimage

Iran and Iraq had previously agreed to reopen Khosravi border crossing by signing a MoU in the middle of August during a visit of an Iraqi delegation to Iran headed by Iraqi interior minister Yassin Al Yasiri.

Today, in a joint press conference, Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and his Iraqi counterpart announced the reopening of the Khosravi border crossing during a ceremony held at the location of the border gate.

During the joint press conference, Rahmani Fazli expressed his happiness with reopening the border crossing, saying the provincial governors of Iraqi Diyala and Iranian Kermanshah provinces played a historical role in reopening of it.

The Iranian interior minister described today as a great and historic day in the two countries' relations and expressed hope that the reopening of the border would be effective in better holding of the Arbaeen processions.

He expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi president and prime minister for their efforts, stressing that all the related apparatuses will intensify their efforts to facilitate pilgrimage for the Arbaeen pilgrims.

The Iraqi Interior Minister Yassin Al Yasiri, for his part, announced Iraq's readiness to welcome Arbaeen pilgrims, adding that necessary measures are taken for holding Arbaeen this year.

Currently, an average of 3,000 Iraqi travelers and pilgrims cross the Khosravi border crossing located in Qasre Shirin County every day.

