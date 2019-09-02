3 million Iranian pilgrims expected to visit Iraq during Arbaeen pilgrimage

Speaking at the Arbaeen Central Headquarters on Monday, the Iranian envoy Iraj Masjedi said that while the Iraqi Arbaeen pilgrims face no problems commuting inside their own country during mourning days of Muharram (Arbaeen) due to their familiarity with the environment, the Iranians have serious problems travelling across the Arab country.

Masjedi added that it is up to the Iraqi side to host and hold the Arbaeen processions, while noting that as many as 2000 coaches are needed during Arbaeen Pilgrimage for carrying the Iranian pilgrims in Iraq.

The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad further pointed out that given the cancellation of visas, 3 million pilgrims are expected to take part in Arbaeen processions in Iraq, stressing the need for preparation and proper planning.

