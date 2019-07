Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas Political Bureau, said on Saturday that he hoped that a visit by a senior Hamas delegation in Tehran over the weekend would provide “important results.”

Reports indicate that Deputy Chairman of the Political Bureau of the Hamas movement Saleh Arouri is leading the delegation which also includes other key figures such as Musa Abu Marzouk, Maher Salah, and Hussam Badran.

