“The issue of Palestine will definitely come to an end with the Palestinians’ and the Muslim World’s triumph,” Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a Hamas delegation, headed by the deputy chairman of the movement, Saleh al-Arouri, in Tehran on Monday.

"Victory will come with resistance," the Leader said, adding that by the grace of God, the Palestinian nation's ultimate victory will come true in the near future.

This is a developing story...