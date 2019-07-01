Failure of 'Deal of the Century' obvious

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, the Hamas senior official Mahmoud al-Zahar referred to the Bahraini-hosted meeting which was held in Manama on June 25 and 26, and said that Palestinian groups such as Hamas and Jihad Movement and other groups have explicitly stated their stance against the 'Deal of the Century'.

He added that no Palestinian should accept money in exchange for giving up the Palestinian rights.

Al-Zahar said that the Palestinians are not going to exchange their own lands, their holy sites, and the right to return of all Palestinian refugees with money.

He mentioned that the trend of the ‘Deal of the Century’ will not succeed and is expected to failure due to its contradiction with international law.

