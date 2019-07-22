Leader receives Hamas deputy head

Heading a high-ranking delegation from Hamas, Al-Arouri arrived in Tehran on Sunday to hold talks with senior Iranian figures in line with the efforts to boost its capabilities to continue the resistance against the occupiers.

The details of the meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei will be published later.

Upon the arrival in Tehran, the Hamas delegation met and held talks with Head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues related to Holy Quds, Gaza and the resistance of the Gazans and conveying the Palestinian cause to next generations.

