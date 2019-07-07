The Zionist presence in Islamic part Ural

However, in reality, the situation is much more severe. To begin with, we should have a closer look at how Zionist business is quite firmly settled in the Russian outback. Representatives of Israeli business are operating in major Russian cities such as Yekaterinburg, Tyumen, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Surgut and so on. However, in this piece, I would like to single out the Republic of Bashkortostan and its capital Ufa. Why chose this particular region? The major significance here plays the presence of "the central Muftiat of the Russian Federation". It would seem that Muslims must resist the cooperation with the main enemies of the Ummah and all freedom-loving people, but in our strange world, not everything is as it meant to be. In fact, special relationships between Ufa Muftiat and Zionism are not something new.

Towards the end of 2008, the head of Muftiat Talgat Tajuddin openly supported Zionist terrorists who tried to destroy Gaza Strip. In 2015, Talgat proposed to Putin “annexation” by Israel would be the best step towards ending Palestinian-Israeli conflict. No comments are necessary. Let’s dive in even further. Zionism is present in Ufa in several ways, for the most part reflecting the traditional foreign policy of cosmopolitan radicals.

1 - Pro-Israeli organizations that are diaspora-related and consist of the local Jews. The main purpose of such organizations is lobbying foreign policy of Israeli state. For instance at some point in the past Ufa had a branch of the Zionist organization called Shahar, the main task of which was anti-Hamas propaganda, however, as soon as the need to conduct such propaganda disappeared, the organization instantly disappeared from public view.

2 - Cultural program which largely relies on religious subtext. It is important to mention that the main Rabbi of Bashkiria Dan Krichevsky, who is a native of the Zionist colony. This fact begs a logical question. Dan is known to lobby the Zionist politics, why the Jewish community in Ufa and other cities of Bashkortostan did not appoint one of their locals to the post of Chief Rabbi? Strange isn't it?

3 - Economic Cooperation. In this direction, Zionism has launched tentacles in many areas, from the power grid complex to the rural farms. It is not enough that all of Moscow and St. Petersburg are at the complete disposal of the rootless cosmopolitans, they are now active throughout northern Eurasia and especially its central part. As for the Muslim community of Ufa and Bashkortostan in general, there is a very depressing and hopeless picture. It would be fair to say that there is no Islamic thinking in the republic, and association such as Muftiat are frankly just a bunch of businessmen who have never had regard of religion. We also see that there is no real patriotism among the rather large Russian-speaking population, we see no protests and let alone the fight against the dominance of the Zionist business in the Republic.

MNA/TT