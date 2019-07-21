Iran, Hamas expanding relations, Iranian politician says after meeting Al-Arouri

Kamal Kharrazi, Head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council, made the remarks on the sidelines of the meeting with Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau Saleh Al-Arouri in Tehran, talking to reporters on the results of trip of the Hamas official.

“The good relationship between Iran and Hamas is an awareness and important news. This relationship is expanding, and Hamas has high capabilities to increase resistance. This trip per se indicates the continuation and sustainability of the Palestinian cause and the Islamic Republic's support for it,” Kharrazi said.

Touching upon the topics discussed in the meeting with Saleh Al-Arouri, he said that in the meeting they had discussed issues related to Holy Quds, Gaza and the resistance of the Gazans and conveying the Palestinian cause to next generations.

The former Iranian foreign minister also expressed hope to witness full victory of Palestine.

He further hailed the resistance of all Palestinian groups against the US peace plan for Palestine dubbed as “the Deal of the Century”.

The Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau Saleh Al-Arouri, for his part, expressed his appreciation to Iran’s stances in support of Palestine since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Al-Arouri added that Palestinians have constantly witnessed Iran’s support in international arena adding “we received all kinds of possible support from Iran on the ground.”

The Hamas official also said he was sure that Iran’s support will continue in the current situation as the US attempts to close the Palestinian case with “the Deal of the Century”.

“We are sure that the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no efforts to prevent such a deal from taking place with its stances and its regional and international influence,” he noted.

KI/IRN83404422