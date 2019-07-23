Destruction of Palestinian homes in occupied Al-Quds, a ‘war crime’

He strongly condemned the move taken by Zionist Regime’s forces in destruction of homes belonging to the Palestinians in the occupied Al-Quds and called it ‘war crime’ in line with expansionist policies and excessive irrational support of the US government from child-killer Zionist regime.

Amir-Abdollahian termed the meaningful silence of some Arab and Islamic countries in the face of aggressions and expansionist plans of occupying regime of Israel in Al-Quds, the first Qibla of Muslims, as ‘shameful’ and termed it as the important factor in perturbation of this regime.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the secretary general called on freedom-loving Islamic nations especially youth and young people to have a strong presence for condemnation of illegal movements of the usurper regime of Israel.

Secretary General of the International Conference also invited international organizations, supports of human rights and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to condemn aggressions of Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people especially destruction of their settlements.

Amir-Abdollahian warned the Zionist regime that it will undoubtedly pay heavy price for violating inalienable rights of Palestinian people in very near future.

