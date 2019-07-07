Iranian police bust 203kg of heroin en route to Europe

Forces of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and Intelligence Ministry successfully captured the consignment, which was hidden in two trucks, foiling their plan to take the illegal drugs to Armenia.

According to IRICA, the trucks were registered in a neighboring country of Iran and the drivers were foreign nationals.

Iran is in the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

in October 2018, anti-narcotics forces captured 1.075 tons of heroin in the district of Bazargan, northwestern Iran, before the shipment could enter Turkey.