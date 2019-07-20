Police seize 1.1 tons of drugs in SE Iran

Police Deputy Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province General Ahmad Taheri said on Saturday that 1.172 kilograms of different illegal drugs have been seized during an operation in Khash.

797.95 kg of opium, 323.600 kg of Hashish, 4 kg of Heroin and 49 kilograms of other drugs, along with an AK47 rifle, and a large number of cartridges were seized during the operation, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

ZZ/IRN83403218