13 July 2019 - 15:37

Police seize 17kg of opium in West Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – The police forces of Qazvin Province of Iran have seized 17kg of illicit drugs in western parts of Iran in collaboration with the police force of Kermanshah Province.

Police Chief of Qazvin Province General Mehdi Hajian said that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces seized 17kg crystal in Qazvin province, which was destined for Kermanshah Province, Iran.

Also, two smugglers were arrested, he said, adding that unfortunately one police officer injured during the clash with the armed smugglers.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

