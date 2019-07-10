Police seize 500kg of opium in Minab

Police Chief of Hormozgan Province General Azizollah Maleki said Wednesday that 500kg of opium have been seized during an operation in Minab.

Also, four smugglers were arrested, he said, adding that unfortunately one police officer was killed and one injured during the clash with the armed smugglers.

Earlier in June, two police officers were killed during the operations in the same region.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

