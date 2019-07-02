Police seize 123kg of illicit drugs in Zanjan province

Police Chief of Zanjan province Brigadier General Rahim Jahanbakhsh said on Tue. that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces traced the haul of opium consignment in Zanjan province.

Four smugglers have been arrested during the operation, in addition to confiscating 123kg opium, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

