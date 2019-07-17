Police seize 1.5 tons of illicit drugs in Iran’s Saravan

The Commander of Border Guard of Sistan and Baluchestan province General Ghasem Rezaie said on Wed. that 1.490 tons of illicit drugs have been seized during an operation in Saravan.

General Rezaie added that the offenders were detained and 1. 490 tons of opium, some weapons; including 17 colts, one AK-47 and some other weapons were seized in the operations.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

