Intelligence forces disband gun-smuggling ring in N Iran

According to the Intelligence Ministry’s provincial office, the operation against the biggest gun-smuggling ring in Golestan was launched after weeks of constant intelligence and security activities.

The forces seized 191 illegal weapons and arrested four people in the operation.

Iran’s Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei had called for a tougher fight against gun-smuggling gangs. In a meeting with Police commanders of the country in late April, he referred to ‘the prohibition of arms trade’ as another important duty to be fulfilled by the Police Forces and stated “in some countries like the United States, the sale and purchase of weapons are allowed due to the profit arm manufacturers win; nevertheless, it causes problems for the people. In our country, however, this is not allowed and the prohibition must be enforced.”

MNA/4664861