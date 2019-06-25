Police seize 416kg of drugs in Kerman province

Police Chief of Kerman province General Reza Bani Asadifar said on Tuesday that 416kg of hashish have been seized and one smuggler have been arrested during an operation in Rudbar-e Jonubi.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

ZZ/IRN83368799