1 July 2019 - 14:07

Police seize 222kg of drugs in Kerman

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Iran’s anti-narcotics police forces have seized 222kg of illicit drugs in Kerman, southern province of Iran.

Deputy of Police Chief of Kerman Province Colonel Naser Farshid said on Monday that 222kg of morphine have been seized and one smuggler has been arrested during an operation in the city.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

