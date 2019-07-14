Police seize 47 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

The Chief of Anti-Narcotics Police of Sistan and Balouchestan province Mohammad Reza Nasiri Said on Sunday that 47 tons of illegal drugs have been seized during the first three months of the present Iranian calendar year (ending July 22, 2019) in the province, adding that the level of drug discoveries has increased by 8% compared to the corresponding period last year.

32 drug trafficking bands have been arrested during several operations, in addition to capturing of 44 weapons of all kinds, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

