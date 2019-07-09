  1. Politics
Police seize 1.1 tons of drugs in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – The police forces of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran, have seized 1.192 tons of illegal drugs.

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said Tuesday that 1.192 tons of illegal drugs have been seized during an operation in Iranshahr.

Two smugglers have been arrested during the operation, in addition to confiscation of 1,178 kg opium and 14 kg of other illicit drugs, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

