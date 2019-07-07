Iran’s nano exports to hit $1bn by 2025: INIC head

Speaking to Mehr correspondent on Saturday, the Head of Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), Saeid Sarkar, revealed plans for the exports of $100 million worth of nanotechnology enhanced products this year.

“Currently, there are over 580 nano products in the Iranian market, and 250 products will hopefully be made available in the market this year,” he added.

The INIC head maintained that with proper support, the Council could increase the worth of its nanotechnology enhanced products to $1 billion by 2025.

He said 15 industrial sectors in Iran currently use nanotechnology, adding that Iranian nano products have so far been exported to many countries, such as South Korea, Australia, China, Indonesia, Russia, Turkey, Malaysia, Canada, as well as European, African and Latin American countries.

According to him, $62 million worth of nano products were exported to these countries last year.

MS/4656174