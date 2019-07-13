Researchers from Iran, Japan, US develop high-security ink

A group of researchers from Gorgan University, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, University of Maine, and Kyoto University has used self-assembly of a cellulose nanocrystal to print birefringent figures, according to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC).

Over the past decade, high-security printing inks have been developed using various technologies. A group of researchers from Iran, USA, and Japan have been working on developing a new kind of secure inks.

By using the surface tension-directed self-assembly of a cellulose nanocrystal, the research team could produce a cheap and efficient high-security ink which can be used in printing birefringent figures. As well as low cost and high efficiency, the tests show that the novel ink is non-toxic which makes it unique among other competing products.

The results of the study are published in the Journal of ACS applied materials & interfaces with an impact factor of 8.

MS/INIC