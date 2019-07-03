Iranian nano carpets exported to 25 countries in 2018

According to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), Farrokh Sepehr Kashan Co., one of the sub-branches of Farrahi Carpet, exported 1.5 USD worth of nanotechnology enhanced carpets to as many as 25 countries in 2018.

The carpets have an antibacterial feature which does not reflect on their price.

Iranian producers of nanotechnology-enhanced products have been very active and prolific in the past few years. Last year, Parsa Polymer Sharif, one of Iran’s main nanotechnology enhanced pipe producers, reported a 60 percent growth in exports, saying that it aims to triple its exports this year.

Also last year, an Iranian company exported as many as 70 tons of nanotechnology enhanced towels to neighboring countries, including Georgia, Iraq, and Azerbaijan. The company, Banian Azar Novin Ideal Co., exported 70 tons of nano enhanced towels to various neighboring countries in 2018 valued at $600,000.

Nano enhanced towels are frequently used in Iran’s hospitals. The reasonable price besides durability and the fact that the towels need less washing compared to conventional towels make the Alale Azar products very valuable. The company is planning to develop its export targets.

MS/INIC