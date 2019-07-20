INIC to organize 12th Intl. Nanotech Festival in October

The International Nanotechnology Festival is held annually by Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), and it is the largest and most credible exhibition in the field of nanotechnology in Iran. It is also considered as one of the largest nanotechnology festivals in Asia, according to INIC.

Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC) invites business people, industry managers, and industry experts to attend the 12th International Nanotechnology Festival to take the opportunity to get familiar with the latest technological and commercial advancements in the field and meet and negotiate with nanotech companies present there.

As a part of the event, visitors can attend B2B matchmaking sessions, visit companies, and participate in the arranged workshops and seminars. Information about the exhibitors and different programs being held in the exhibition is provided in the festival's official website.

There are also special facilities for foreign visitors provided by the exhibition management Tech-Export Service Corridor in cooperation with the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology Office of Iran.

Interested experts and managers can get further information about these facilities by registering online.

The twelve pavilions of the Festival are designed to demonstrate and present products of companies active in various field of nanotechnology such as: Water & Environment & Energy, Healthcare, Automotive Industry, Construction Industry, Textile Industry, Petroleum & Related Industries, Agriculture & Packaging, Nano-material Suppliers, Machinery & Lab Equipment Manufacturers, Tech-Market Services Company, Public Education and Trading Companies.

Also universities, incubators, tech-parks and research centers were participating in the festival to display their achievements in different areas of nanotechnology.

The 12th International Nanotechnology Festival is slated for 10-13 October 2019 at the International Permanent Fairground in Tehran.

