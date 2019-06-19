Iranian firm's nano pipes exports hit 60% growth in 2018

Parsa Polymer Sharif, one of Iran’s main nanotechnology enhanced pipe producers, has reported a 60 percent growth in exports, according to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC).

Last year, Parsa Polymer Sharif’s (PPP) exports increased by 60 percent. Although pipes and connections are the main products of the company, PPP commercializes the production line of biodegradable plastics as well. PPP is aiming to triple its exports this year.

Also last year, an Iranian company exported as many as 70 tons of nanotechnology enhanced towels to neighboring countries, including Georgia, Iraq, and Azerbaijan. The company, Banian Azar Novin Ideal Co., exported 70 tons of nano enhanced towels to various neighboring countries in 2018 valued at $600,000.

Nano enhanced towels are frequently used in Iran’s hospitals. The reasonable price besides durability and the fact that the towels need less washing compared to conventional towels make the Alale Azar products very valuable. The company is planning to develop its export targets.

