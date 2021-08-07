Iran seeking to produce nano products with Turkey, Indonesia

Iran enjoys a good geographical position for exporting nano products, the secretary-general of Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC) told Mehr News Agency, adding, "We have to work hard to export Iran's high-tech products to other countries."

Saeed Sarkar spoke about one of the programs of the Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council in the field of export, saying that the establishment of some production units in foreign countries in the framework of joint investment is one of these programs.

With the implementation of this plan, the technical knowledge of the Iranian scientists enters into a deal with investors from other countries, so that the Iranian nanoproducts can be produced there, he added.

Turkey and Indonesia are Iran's target countries for implementing such plans, he said.

"We are following these two countries seriously", Sarkar said, adding, "This will be a right model for other countries in this field."

